Malaysia, Ethiopia agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, left, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim interact during an exchange of notes in Putrajaya, Malaysia Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024   -  
Hasnoor Hussain/AP

By Africanews

with AP

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with his Malaysian counterpart on Saturday as he continued his visit to the country.

Following the talks in Putrajaya, Abiy told reporters that both nations had agreed to collaborate further in several sectors including agriculture, industry and trade and investment.

"There are plenty of opportunities from both sides," he said standing alongside Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

"The discussion was very fruitful towards enhancing our cooperation in all sectors.”

Abiy arrived in Malaysia on Friday for a two day visit to the country.

Anwar expressed his gratitude to Abiy for his endorsement for Malaysia's entry into the BRICS bloc of developing economies which recently concluded its summit in Russia.

The alliance that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa when it was founded in 2009 has expanded to embrace Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and several other countries have expressed interest in joining.

Malaysia was officially accepted into the organization as a “partner country."

