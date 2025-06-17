Sudan government orders the reopening of universities in Khartoum

Sudan's Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris, has directed the reopening of universities in Khartoum.

In a memo to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the PM directed that a proper assessment of the damages and repairs be done following the attacks on the university buildings and research centres.

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has severely affected the country's education sector, with many institutions in Khartoum State destroyed or rendered unusable.

He also directed the National Center for Curricula and Educational Research to include lessons fostering peace, national unity and rejecting hate speech in their journey to national recovery and reconciliation.

Authorities did not give a specific date for the reopening.

The war has killed at least 24,000 people, though the number is likely far higher. It has driven about 13 million people from their homes, including 4 million who crossed into neighboring countries. It created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and parts of the country have been pushed into famine.

The fighting has been marked by atrocities including mass rape and ethnically motivated killings that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, especially in Darfur, according to the U.N. and international rights groups.