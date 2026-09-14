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Presidents of Guinea and Ivory Coast agree to strengthen cooperation

Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Ivory Coast

Guinea’s President Mamady Doumbouya, arrived in Abidjan on Friday for talks with his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.

During a meeting on Sunday, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas, including security, trade and politics.

Doumbouya stressed the need for closer intelligence cooperation to address regional security challenges.

"Like you, I am convinced that there can be no development without peace and stability," Doumbouya said. "Yet our geographical area is facing security challenges of all kinds. We are ready to work with you in terms of exchanges, intelligence, and the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism.”

According to a statement released by Ouattara’s office, Doumbouya also emphasized the fight against illegal gold mining, which he deemed a strategic issue. A 2024 report found that up to 40 percent of gold produced across Africa is not declared, costing the continent billions of dollars in lost revenue.

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