Death toll rises above 100 in Central African Republic mine collapse

The death toll from a gold mine collapse in western Central African Republic has risen above 100, with several others still missing or trapped underground. The disaster struck an artisanal mine near the Cameroon border, highlighting the dangers facing thousands of informal miners.

More than 100 people have died after an artisanal gold mine collapsed Tuesday morning in the village of Zamboye, in Nana-Mambere prefecture near the border with Cameroon.

The death toll was confirmed by a local Red Cross volunteer involved in rescue efforts and a member of the Zamboye youth council. Several survivors were critically injured, while others are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescuers search for survivors

Rescue operations continued at the mine as workers and volunteers searched through the debris for those still missing.

Bertrand Be Yangué, a member of the local youth council, said finding survivors would be extremely difficult.

"Finding them alive would be a miracle," he said, mourning the young men and women who had gone to the mine hoping to earn enough to support their families.

Footage from the site showed miners covered in mud pulling bodies from the pit, while dozens of others moved around the sprawling mining area and called for help.

Investigation opened into collapse

Authorities have opened an investigation to establish what caused the collapse, identify the victims and determine who was responsible for operating the mine.

The prosecutor at the Baboua sub-prefecture court said investigators would also examine whether anyone could face criminal charges over the disaster.

Artisanal mining remains dangerous

Artisanal mine collapses are frequent in the Central African Republic, where thousands of people depend on small-scale mining for income.

The sector is often marked by inadequate safety equipment, limited protection and weak oversight, leaving miners exposed to deadly accidents.

The scale of the Zamboye disaster has intensified concerns over safety standards in an industry that remains an important source of livelihoods for communities across the country.

Families await news

As recovery efforts continue, families are waiting for information on relatives still unaccounted for.

The tragedy has left the Zamboye community devastated and renewed calls for stronger regulation, safer working conditions and greater oversight of artisanal mining operations.