Somalia: Dozens killed in fighting to control key city of Baidoa

Fierce fighting between the Somali army and opposition forces in the key city of Baidoa in South West State has left dozens of people dead, including at least four civilians.

The battle erupted on Monday when militia loyal to the former state president, ⁠Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, attacked government positions on the outskirts of the city.

Somalia’s federal government accused Laftagareen’s forces of fighting alongside the al-Qaeda-linked armed group al-Shabaab.

“We have confirmed that they were accompanied by al-Shabaab․ We found al-Shabaab fighters who were killed in the battle and we also captured some of them alive,” said South West State Internal Security Minister Isak Mohamed Korsaar.

Calm returned to Baidoa on Tuesday as the army inspected buildings and vehicles damaged in the fighting and patrolled major streets.

Residents cautiously emerged from their homes, although troops maintained a heavy presence in key areas.

With hospital officials saying nearly 100 people were wounded, this latest violence has increased pressure on health services already struggling to serve residents and displaced people.

The city is home to more than half million Somali’s displaced by conflict, drought, and hunger in other areas.

Struggling to contain a two-decade-long al-Shabaab insurgency, the federal government is facing growing ​armed resistance from state governments.

The involvement of the extremist group suggests it may have coordinated Monday’s attacks with Laftagareen’s forces.

He had led South West State for more than seven years when he severed ties with Mogadishu in March over controversial constitutional amendments pushed through by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The move sparked clashes across the country during which the Somali army seized Baidoa, leading Laftagareen to resign.

Fighters loyal to him have struck the city repeatedly since, including a failed attempt to retake control of the state in May.