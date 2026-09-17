African lab scientists gather in Togo to discuss challenges amid Ebola crisis

As Ebola threatens parts of Africa, the Federation of West African Medical Laboratory Science opened its first conference Wednesday, in Lomé, Togo, to discuss the challenges posed by epidemics in Africa.

Over the course of three days, medical biologists from West Africa will address the theme: “Medical Biologists and Public Health in West Africa: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects.”

Dr. Arthur Garber, president of the Sierra Leone Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, recalled that when Ebola broke out in Sierra Leone in 2014, “we would have lost too many lives” without the work of medical laboratory scientists.

"It showed so many gaps in the country where we were lacking, particularly in terms of diagnostics. The diagnostic aspect was lacking in so many ways with regard to engaging professionals and the like”, he added.

While the experts will discuss the challenges posed by epidemics in Africa, drawing on experiences from the continent, and develop recommendations for the governments of West African countries, they are already calling on African leaders to prioritize epidemic prevention measures.