Mbappé explains decision to cover Ceuta solidarity message

Kylian Mbappé has explained why he and Real Madrid teammates Vinícius Júnior and Ibrahima Konaté partially covered a shirt supporting the people of Ceuta before Tuesday's match against Elche.

The players rolled up the shirts, obscuring the message “We are all Ceutans,” before removing them ahead of kick-off. The gesture drew criticism from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who said partially wearing the shirt was effectively the same as not wearing it.

Mbappé said his decision was not intended as a rejection of Ceuta or its residents. He said he wanted to express solidarity with migrants who have lost their lives and those living in difficult conditions.

He said he did not want to prioritise one form of suffering over another, while stressing his support for the people of Ceuta.

The controversy comes after more than 70,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco in late July, with thousands remaining in the Spanish territory.

Real Madrid has defended its players' freedom of expression while supporting the solidarity initiative.