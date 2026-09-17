Series of femicides shocks South Africa, highlights crime levels

The discovery of the bodies of nine women near Johannesburg in the last two months has sent shock waves around South Africa and highlighted the scourge of femicide and high levels of violent crime.

The first body was discovered on 17 July, naked and restrained with cable ties.

A ninth body, also belonging to a woman, was found this morning, according to the police.

Police say a suspect believed to have been the victim's boyfriend was arrested and remains in custody. The youngest victim has been identified as a 20-year-old woman.

Gauteng officials say police are examining whether the cases are linked, but warned against prematurely describing the deaths as the work of one perpetrator or a serial killer.

They admitted, however, that the similarities and proximity of the locations where the remains were found was concerning. The first five bodies were discovered in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

Some of the bodies discovered more recently were found in the Olifantsfontein and Kwa-Thema areas, respectively about 25 kilometers (15 miles) and 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Kempton Park.

All were women between the ages of 20 and 38, and all were found either naked or partially clothed with bruises on their bodies, according to police. One of the victims was identified as 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo.

She was reported missing last week after her young daughter alerted family members that she had not returned from her daily afternoon jog.

Moselakgomo was found dead several days later.

The deaths of the women have highlighted high rates of femicide and violent crime in the country and sparked an outcry over the safety of women.

Between April and July this year, the country recorded 5,427 murders, which is an average of about 45 per day, according to the latest crime statistics. Femicide rates are among the highest in the world, according to the United Nations' agency for gender equality.