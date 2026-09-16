Kinshasa opposition protest dispersed as clashes leave one dead

Opposition
Tensions erupted in Kinshasa on Tuesday as hundreds took to the streets to protest proposed constitutional changes that critics say could allow President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.
Clashes broke out shortly after the march began, before protesters could reach Parliament.
The opposition says at least one person died. ADD Congo says a party member was found unconscious after the clashes and later died at Olympic Hospital. At least 10 people were also arrested.
DRC’s constitution currently limits presidents to two five-year terms. But in June, parliament approved legislation allowing constitutional changes to be put to a referendum, while members of Tshisekedi’s coalition have backed changes that could extend his time in office.
The opposition’s C64 platform is now expected to meet and consider its response, including calls for international action.
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