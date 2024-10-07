Israel commemorates one year since Hamas attack on October 7

The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has reached its one-year mark. On the morning of October 7, Hamas initiated an unexpected attack, launching thousands of rockets and sending fighters into Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday.

On the eve of the anniversary, Israel increased its airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon, causing fireballs and loud blasts to illuminate the darkened skyline of Beirut.

The United Nations issued a pre-recorded video statement from Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday to observe the anniversary of October 7, calling for the "release" of hostages and the silence of guns.

"Today marks one year since the horrific events of October 7th when Hamas launched a large-scale terror attack in Israel killing over 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and women. More than 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza, including many women and children...I have spoken out about this often and clearly . It is time for the release of the hostages. Time to silence the guns. Time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region. Time for peace, international law and justice..." he said.

Guterres issued his statement just days after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused him of showing bias against Israel, alleging that the U.N. chief has failed to condemn the attacks by Hamas and the sexual violence committed by its members.

Israel has long claimed that the U.N. is biased and antisemitic, but tensions have escalated significantly following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Close to 100 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than 70 thought to be alive.

Today, Israel's military disclosed that 726 soldiers have been killed over the past year in the war led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Gaza.

This includes 380 fatalities from the October 7 attacks last year and 346 from the subsequent ground invasion.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 41,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since the onset of the conflict, without making a distinction between fighters and civilians.