Iran rejects reports its top general's whereabouts are unknown

Iran
Speculation is rife that the top commander of Iran's elite Quds unit is injured or dead.
Unconfirmed reports claim Esmail Ghaani was killed in in Beirut last Friday
On Monday (Oct. 7), the host of a Palestine-themed conference in Tehran conveyed kaani's greetings to participants.
Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force rejected reports of Q'aani's death.
He was reportedly in the capital of Lebanon last week when an Israeli aistrike is believed to have killed Hashem Safieddine, a leading figure in Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militant group
Ghaani came to head the elite Quds Force after his predecessor Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US-drone strike in early 2020 ordered by then-president Donald Trump.
