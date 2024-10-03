Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Israeli threats on Iran's oil infrastructure drive up oil prices

Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela on May 25, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ernesto Vargas/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Oil

Will the impact of the widening war in the Middle East soon be felt across the globe?

Israel's threat to target Iran's oil production infrastructure, including gas and oil rigs, refineries and storage facilities has heightened market concerns.

Iran is among the world's top 10 oil producers, with a production of 3.277 million barrels per day in August this year, according to the monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The price of light crude oil futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange reached 72.13 dollars per barrel in Wednesday morning trading while London Brent Crude Oil Futures for December delivery reached 75.74 dollars per barrel.

During the U.S. trading session on Tuesday, international oil prices surged by over 5 percent, reaching an intraday high, but later retreated as market sentiment gradually stabilized.

"Energy facilities, critical infrastructures could be the other target. Looking at where the prices will go, definitely it depends on where the destruction would be and how much oil is going to be taken off the market," Sara Vakhshouri the president of SVB Energy International said.

"But historically, we have seen that geopolitical factors, if the impact is not in a larger scale and could be mitigated, is not huge."

International oil prices are also facing widespread pressure from oversupply and weak demand. Several Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have lowered their long-term oil price expectations, and Citigroup has projected that oil prices could fall to around 60 dollars per barrel by 2025.

After the assassination of Iran allies on its soil and in Lebanon by Israel, Teheran launche d a barrage of missiles into Israel. saying it was directed at military facilities.

Israeli media reported that the exact locations of impacts was barred from publication by the military censor.

Additional sources • The Times of Israel

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..