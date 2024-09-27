Netanyahu slams Iran at UN General Assembly, as Israel continues to exchange fire with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday, as seats in the Iran delegation were left empty. As Israel continues to exchange fire with Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Tehran, stating, 'If you strike us, we will strike you.'

The Israeli Prime Minister also accused the Assembly of bias against his country, insisting that 'Israel seeks peace.'

Outside, crowds of demonstrators took to the streets. As the death tolls in Gaza and Lebanon continue to climb, and the fate of the remaining hostages held by Hamas hangs in the balance, many accuse Netanyahu of not doing enough to secure a ceasefire deal.

Not long after the Israeli Prime Minister concluded his speech, the Israeli army said it had launched a strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in the Lebanese capital, causing large blasts in the city. According to officials in Lebanon, hundreds have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the week.

Hezbollah and Israel began exchanging fire across the Israel-Lebanon border shortly after the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out. Hezbollah says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians, and will not stop until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. Earlier this month, Israel made returning displaced people to the north of the country one of its official war goals.