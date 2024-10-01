Israeli army launches incursion into southern Lebanon

Israeli ground forces launched an incursion into southern Lebanon early Tuesday (Oct. 01), in violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

"These localized ground raids will target Hezbollah strongholds that threaten Israeli towns, Kibbutzim and communities along our border.," the spokesperson for the Israeli Defence forces said.

"For decades, UN Security Council resolutions have called on Lebanon to make sure that its territory is free of non-governmental armed groups. U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 from 2006, agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon, requires that there be no armed personnel assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said to justify the operation.

UNIFIL issued a statement, calling both Israel and Lebanonto recommit to the resolution 1701.

It added that "any crossing into Lebanon is in violation of the" said resolution.

Later in the day, sirens sounded in central Israel after "projectiles" were fired from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli incursion follows weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah which began firing rockets into northern Israel after the start of the war in Gaza.

Civilians living far from the border are not spared. Deadly Israeli bombardments on the capital Beirut have continued.

What are the main points of the 2006 UN resolution 1701?

Full cessation of hostilities based upon, in particular, the immediate cessation by Hizbollah of all attacks and the immediate cessation by Israel of all offensive military operations;

Extension of the control of the Government of Lebanon over all Lebanese territory in accordance with the provisions of resolution 1559 (2004) and resolution 1680 (2006), and of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords, for it to exercise its full sovereignty, so that there will be no weapons without the consent of the Government of Lebanon and no authority other than that of the Government of Lebanon;

Support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Lebanon within its internationally recognized borders, as contemplated by the Israeli-Lebanese General Armistice Agreement of 23 March 1949.

Israel and Lebanon must support a permanent ceasefire and a longterm solution based on the following principles and elements: – full respect for the Blue Line by both parties; – security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani river of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL as authorized in paragraph 11, deployed in this area;