Intensification of fighting in Lebanon worries Israelis demanding a hostage deal

Israel
Almost a year after Israeli residents were abducted by Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, their relatives protested on Monday (Sep. 30).
Dozens of family members of hostages held in Gaza marched outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
They were demanding a release deal and an end to the war.
Israel’s government says that about 70 of the 100 hostages still detained are presumed alive.
Even though Israel has listed the elimination of Hamas, the release of all abductees and the safe return of residents who live on the border with Lebanon as war objectives, some question if all can be achieved at once
simultaneously.
Israelis supporting relatives of hostages fear the intense fighting on the northern front could dash any possibility for a deal.
Hamas said on Monday its leader in Lebanon had been killed in an Israeli strike.
On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he would speak with Netanyahu.
