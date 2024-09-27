Lebanon: Over 100,000 people have fled Israeli bombardments

Over 30,000 people fleeing Lebanon have found refuge in Syria, the UN said Thursday (Sep. 26).

The Israeli army has killed more 600 Lebanese in the past week as it ratcheted up its bombardments on its neighbour.

Thousands have fled the towns closest to the border.

Among them, many Syrians residing in Lebanon who fled their country a few years ago.

"These, of course, are people who are fleeing bombs and who are crossing into a country that has been suffering from its own crisis and violence for 13 years now," Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCR Representative in Syria said.

"And the country, of course, that is also in economic collapse. And I think that this just illustrates the kind of extremely difficult choices both Syrians and Lebanese are having to make at the moment."

The UN estimate that 80,000 Lebanese have been displaced within the nation.

China, the European Union, Canada, and other nation have donated millions of dollars to Lebanon to aid the displaced families form the south, Lebanon's Social Affairs minister said.

Almost a year after the start of war in Gaza, Israel has turned its focus on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel's PM has so far rejected a ceasefire proposal by France and the US.