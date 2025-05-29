With sanctions lifted, Syrians are hopeful to restore Aleppo to former glory

As Syrians patiently wait for the lifting of sanctions on their country to be implemented, the country's President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Wednesday that the northwestern city of Aleppo "will be the greatest economic beacon."

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it will ease sanctions imposed on the war-torn country. U.S. President Donald Trump granted Syria sweeping exemptions from sanctions in a major first step toward fulfilling his pledge to lift a half-century of penalties on a country shattered by 14 years of civil war.

The European Union announced that it would lift economic sanctions, with an exception for those based on security grounds, on Wednesday.

Syrians are hopeful the lifting of sanctions will mean more investment from neighboring countries, especially from the Gulf.

Aleppo, once considered an economic powerhouse of Syria, was devastated by the war, leaving the majority of its population in poverty.

Speaking in Aleppo, al-Sharaa announced his government will begin post-war reconstruction.

"Our war against tyrants has ended, and our battle against poverty and hunger has begun," he said.