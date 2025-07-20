Syrian interim president urges respect of ceasefire in Sweida clashes

Syria's interim president Ahmad al-sharaa called for all parties in violent clashes in southern Syria to respect a ceasefire on Saturday.

Tensions between Bedouins, various armed groups and the religious minority group of the Druze in Sweida province escalated last week, killing at least 900 people since their beginning around 13 July.

Al-sharaa said in a televised address that it were necessary to "firmly confront anyone who seeks to stir up sectarian strife, fuel the flames of division, or promote a discourse of revenge and retaliation."

Syrian government forces deployed to the region over the weekend. According to Syrian authorities, fighting reportedly halted on Sunday.

This followed Druze fighters recapturing the city of Sweida on Saturday, with "tribal fighters" being evacuated out of the vicinity.

The situation in the region however remains unstable. Israeli armed forces bombarded Syrian government forces and armed groups in Sweida, but also in Damascus in recent days, accusing the Syrian authorities of various acts of violence against civilians from the Druze minority.