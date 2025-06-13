Tensions soar as Israel strikes Iran, Khamenei vows "severe punishment"

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply Friday after Israel launched a series of deadly strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and senior military leaders. Among the dead, according to Iranian state TV, was the country’s armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a fiery response, declaring:

“The Zionist regime must await severe punishment… By Almighty God, the powerful hand of the Armed Forces will not let it go unpunished.” He confirmed that several commanders and scientists were killed, but vowed their successors would take over immediately.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the assault a “very successful opening strike,” saying it targeted top nuclear scientists and facilities.

“We are accumulating achievements,” he said, warning Israelis to prepare for extended time in shelters.

Iran has blamed the United States for supporting the attack and warned of wider consequences. The international community is now on edge, watching closely as both sides brace for what could become a broader regional conflict.