African Union expresses concern over US president's new travel ban

The African Union has expressed its concern over US President Donald Trump’s new travel ban saying it could impact Washington’s diplomatic relations with the continent.

Of the 12 countries affected by his executive order, issued on Wednesday night, 7 are in Africa with a further 3 African nations facing travel restrictions.

African nations impacted by the full ban are Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo face restrictions.

The continental body called on Washington to “engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned”.

Trump claims the ban is needed to protect the United States against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

Other countries facing the ban include Iran, Myanmar, Haiti, Yemen, and Afghanistan. In Kabul, some say they are disappointed.

“America has no right to do this and implement this ban. America has to cancel it,” said Taliban guard, Ilias Kakal.

Travel agents, however, say it will have little real impact as Afghans have struggled to get US visas since the Taliban took over.

There has been mixed reaction to the announcement in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Hossein Movahhed, an 18-year-old Tehran resident, described the ban as “all nonsense”.

"It’s not like we’re dying to go to America. We didn't want to go to even before. He says loads of nonsense and will keep doing so. We don't care," he said.

Another resident,** Ali Dadashi, just said “this guy is crazy”, adding that it is a free world and people “want to go everywhere".

The travel ban does not target existing visa or green card holders, and there are a few exceptions for some categories.

The ban takes effect one minute past midnight on Monday 9 June, a cushion that may avoid the chaos that unfolded at airports nationwide when a similar measure took effect with virtually no notice in 2017.