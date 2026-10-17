Egypt's President Sisi will step down when term expires in 2030

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says he will leave office when his term expires in 2030.

Making the announcement on Saturday, Sisi described the matter as “completely settled.”

Speaking to graduates and state officials in the sprawling new city east of Cairo, Sisi said the Egyptian constitution "would not be touched".

"The period leading up to 2030 will be the end of my term as president of the state, if I am still alive. This is completely settled and there will be no discussion about it," he said.

He said the run-up to 2030 would be used to groom a new generation of leaders.

The 71-year-old former general became president in 2014 and was originally limited to two four-year terms. But a constitutional amendment approved in a referendum later extended presidential terms to six years, including transitional provisions that allowed him to run again.

Critics and opposition figures have speculated about the possibility of further constitutional changes that could allow him to remain in office beyond 2030.

During his 12 years in office, Sisi has overseen an ambitious state-led development programme centred on megaprojects. But critics say he’s relied heavily on borrowing and contributed to Egypt's mounting debt.

Rights organisations accuse him of cracking down on political opposition, civil society and freedom of expression. The government says its policies are necessary to preserve stability and security.