Two found guilty in theft from South African president's farmhouse

A South African court on Monday found two people guilty over a break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farmhouse, a cash-heist that nearly cost him his job.

The scandal centres on the 2020 theft of $580,000 in foreign currency allegedly hidden in furniture at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in the northern province of Limpopo.

The president has faced scrutiny over where the money came from, as well as accusations of concealing the theft from police and tax authorities. He denies wrongdoing.

The regional court in Limpopo convicted the alleged mastermind of the break-in, Imanuwela David, on three of four charges, including money laundering.

A cleaner at the farm was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, while her brother was acquitted.

David was arrested after a spending spree that included purchases of luxury cars, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and property, according to evidence presented in court.

The magistrate criticised shortcomings in the investigation into the theft, but said the circumstantial evidence was sufficient to secure convictions.

The saga erupted in June 2022, when South Africa's former spy chief lodged a police complaint accusing Ramaphosa of concealing the theft.

Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid activist who became a businessman before entering politics, denied any cover-up, saying the money came from the sale of 20 buffalo.

The scandal nearly cost him the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in late 2022, putting his prospects of securing the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election at risk.

He survived a challenge from within the party.

An independent panel said Ramaphosa "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct in relation to the break-in.

But parliament, then controlled by the ANC, voted against opening impeachment proceedings in 2022.

In May, the country's top court overturned that decision, paving the way for parliament to reconsider impeachment proceedings.

Ramaphosa has since filed a court application seeking a review of the report that triggered the impeachment process.