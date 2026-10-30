Guinean cinema: A new generation strives to bring the industry back to life

Guinean cinema is fighting to make a comeback after years of decline. With cinemas closed, production resources scarce and funding difficult to secure, a new generation of filmmakers is trying to rebuild the industry through training programmes and creative incubators.

Once a thriving industry, Guinean cinema is now struggling to regain its former glory. Dust-covered cameras and old film reels stand as reminders of the challenges facing filmmakers, while the closure of cinemas has left audiences with few places to watch local productions.

In Tombolia, one of Conakry’s former cinemas remains closed. The venue has opened only occasionally, including for a screening during the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The Franco-Guinean Cultural Centre is now the only venue in Conakry that regularly hosts film screenings. Despite the decline, a new generation is determined to keep Guinean cinema alive.

Training programmes are helping aspiring filmmakers develop the skills they need. Students are receiving instruction in screenwriting, directing, video editing and sound production, while incubators such as Saboutech offer support to develop projects and produce films.

Hady Camara, a film student, says the training has played an important role in their development and helped them grow within the industry.

Saboutech coach and filmmaker Alhassane Baldé knows the value of that support. After joining the incubator as a student, Baldé returned during its second edition as a coach, helping young participants produce their own films.

His journey reflects a transfer of knowledge between generations. Baldé has since presented a film at FESPACO, one of Africa’s leading film festivals.

But training alone will not be enough to revive the sector. Filmmakers say sustainable funding, reliable production structures and stronger distribution networks are essential if young talent is to remain in the industry.

Without regular funding and proper operating budgets, Fatoumata Segnane Condé warns that many young filmmakers may lose the courage to continue and eventually give up.

Guinea has the talent and the initiatives needed for a revival. What remains is to rebuild the industry from training and funding to production and access to audiences, giving a new generation the resources to turn its ambitions into films.