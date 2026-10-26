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Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Évian-les-Bains, France.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

World News

Egypt's parliament approved military support for Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks. The decision authorises President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to take the necessary measures to support the kingdom.

Sisi had requested parliamentary approval last week, as Houthi advances raised concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia and the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The narrow waterway connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as a crucial gateway for shipping heading towards Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Egypt, home to the Arab world’s largest population and one of the region’s biggest militaries, previously joined the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s war in 2015.

Its role was mainly naval, although Cairo also deployed around 800 ground troops, with limited combat involvement.

The latest move could mark a significant shift for Egypt, which has not carried out a large-scale overseas ground deployment since the 1991 Gulf War.

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