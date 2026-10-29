Ghana says Russia has backed its bid to join BRICS as a partner country

Russia has reportedly pledged support for Ghana’s bid to join the BRICS bloc as a partner country.

In posts on social media, Ghana’s foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said it has promised to seek consensus support from the group’s founding members.

His statement comes following a meeting on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

Ghana is pursuing partner status in the bloc of emerging economies, hoping to attract investment, expand trade, and strengthen its economy.

Accra said its application was not intended to replace its relationships with Western institutions or traditional development partners.

BRICS currently has 11 members which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Egypt and Ethiopia and only other African countries.