Albania: opposition MPs disrupt parliament with smoke flares

Albania's parliament descended into chaos again on Thursday as opposition Democratic Party MPs set off smoke flares, blocked the podium and displayed photographs of protesters allegedly injured by police. The disruption came during a vote on central bank legislation, which governing Socialist Party lawmakers continued despite the protests. Four opposition MPs were expelled from the chamber. The parliamentary protest follows repeated demonstrations in Albania calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Opposition lawmakers accuse police of using excessive force against people taking part in the protests, although the allegations are not independently established by the images presented. By bringing photographs of injured demonstrators into parliament, Democratic Party MPs sought to draw attention to their accusations against the security forces. The unrest followed similar scenes on 22 October, when opposition MPs surrounded the Speaker's podium, displayed photographs of students allegedly beaten by police and threw objects at Speaker Niko Peleshi. Clashes between rival lawmakers then forced parliamentary guards to intervene as microphones were torn from desks and chairs overturned.