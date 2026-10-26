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Moscow hosts African leaders for Russia-Africa Summit and Energy Forum

A view of the Russia National Center, where the Russia–Africa Summit is scheduled to take place, is surrounded by skyscrapers of the Moscow-City International Business Center.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Russia

African leaders are gathering in Moscow for a series of high-level meetings focused on strengthening ties with Russia and shaping the future of global energy cooperation.

The Russian capital is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit on October 28 and 29, bringing together representatives from across the continent.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, 48 African countries have confirmed their participation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit, alongside Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who currently chairs the African Union. The two leaders are expected to co-chair the meeting.

The summit comes amid continued efforts by Moscow to deepen its political and economic partnerships with African nations, with cooperation and shared interests expected to feature prominently in discussions.

Meanwhile, Moscow is also hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum on October 27.

The meeting will bring together major gas-producing nations to discuss developments in the global energy market and explore opportunities for greater cooperation among some of the world’s largest fuel producers.

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