French opposition leader calls on Paris to “turn the page on arrogance” as he visits Morocco

The French politician who arrived third in last year's presidential race is on a tour in Morocco where he was born.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon visited Wednesday (Oct. 04) a camp for families affected by the September 8 earthquake.

Amizmiz, in the country's south west, is one of the towns where survivors of the 6.8-magnitude quake found refuge.

The founder of France's 2nd opposition party in the lower house of parliament, called on his country to show more humility.

Mélenchon praised Morocco's efficiency, discipline and mutual aid.

"It's enough. We have to turn the page on arrogance, on giving lessons, on looking down on people and all that special atmosphere we now have in European countries, which live like fortresses and seem to despise the rest of humanity without realizing that we have a common life. I'll never stop saying it. We share a life, we share children, we share families. So, it's time for France to lower its voice," he said vehemently.

During his stay in Morocco, Mélenchon will reportedly meet with leaders of leftwing political parties in the Kingdom.

Days after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,900 people, the French press was abuzz with a controversy over Morocco's choice to coordinate rescue and search efforts without France.

Several issues have contributed to icy ties between the countries, including a visa row. Moroccans find it difficult to obtain a French visa.