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Iran details maritime losses from US, Israeli attacks in IMO report

Picture by the official website of the Iranian Army on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025, domestically-built signals intelligence Zagros ship joined the navy fleet in the Gulf of Oman.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Iran

Iran has submitted a formal document to the International Maritime Organization’s Legal Committee, detailing what it calls severe maritime and civilian losses caused by US and Israeli military attacks.

In the filing seen Monday, Iran alleged that 39 merchant vessels have been attacked and sunk, 110 traditional fishing boats destroyed, and 20 sailors killed.

It also claimed multiple acts of sabotage against maritime infrastructure, including the sinking of search-and-rescue vessels and damage to medical ships.

Thousands of civilians dead

Beyond maritime losses, Iran said the attacks have killed over 3,000 civilians, including 277 students.

The document also claimed the destruction of more than 125,000 civilian facilities – among them 339 hospitals, 857 schools and 32 universities.

Approximately 3 million people have been displaced, with 500,000 left homeless, according to the filing.

Strait of hormuz restrictions

Iran argued that the deteriorating security in the Gulf is a direct result of US and Israeli attacks.

It said ships from countries that participated in the attacks will not be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Other nations must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safety.

Once hostilities cease, Iran said it will work with Oman to establish a safe-passage framework and keep the IMO informed.

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