ISS crew returns early to Earth after medical issue

Four International Space Station crew members returned to Earth early on Thursday after a medical issue brought their mission to an early end. A SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 08:41 GMT, NASA footage showed. Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov were seen leaving the capsule alongside Americans Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman. NASA said the return was planned and not an emergency. The agency declined to share details, noting the affected crewmember was doing well. The team had spent about five months in orbit and carried out hundreds of hours of research. Officials said bringing the crew home allowed full medical checks on the ground, highlighting the station’s readiness for unexpected events.

