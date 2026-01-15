Ai Weiwei launches first solo exhibition in India

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has launched his first solo exhibition at Nature Morte's Dhan Mill space in southern New Delhi, India. The show opened on 15 January and brings together sculptures, installations, and mixed-media works that trace more than two decades of his career. It also includes pieces created as a personal homage to India. Ai Weiwei, 68, is known worldwide for blending art with political critique. He helped design Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium for the 2008 Olympics before openly criticizing the Chinese government. That stance led to his detention for 81 days in 2011 and years of restrictions before he left China. The exhibition comes at a moment when India and China are cautiously easing tensions, offering space for cultural exchange alongside rivalry. It runs through 22 February 2026.