Japanese and Italian PMs discuss defence and trade in Tokyo on Meloni's birthday

Giorgia Meloni arrived in Tokyo on Friday, the day of her birthday, a detail noted on Japanese social media. The visit marked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s first meeting in Japan with any European leader since she took office in October. Beyond the mood, the talks focused on substance. Japan and Italy agreed to upgrade their ties to a special strategic partnership, reflecting closer coordination in a tense global climate. Defence cooperation featured prominently, including their shared work with the UK on a next generation fighter jet and Italy’s growing interest in the Indo Pacific. Trade also played a role, with exchanges now exceeding 10 billion euros. The Meloni–Takaichi meeting sparked a social media buzz in Japan, with the “SanaMelo Summit” trending as the two countries marked 160 years of diplomatic ties.