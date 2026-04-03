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Rare waterspout stuns residents off Algiers coast

A waterspout formed this morning during a thunderstorm over Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans, on Wednesday, July 23, 2008. The waterspout lasted about 15 minutes.   -  
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Copyright 2008 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Weather

A rare and dramatic waterspout has been spotted off the coast of Algiers, capturing the attention of residents and weather experts alike.

The swirling column of air and water formed in the Gulf during unstable conditions, as cold air moved over unusually warm sea temperatures, creating the perfect environment for this striking phenomenon.

While waterspouts resemble tornadoes, they’re typically weaker and short-lived. Still, they can pose risks, especially for boats and coastal communities.

Authorities have issued a weather alert across northern and central regions, warning of strong winds and falling temperatures as the system moves inland.

Officials are urging people to stay cautious, limit travel during severe conditions, and avoid exposed coastal areas as monitoring continues.

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