Sahel sees drop in terror attacks, but remains global epicenter of extremism

The 2026 Global Terrorism Index is showing a mixed picture in the Sahel, offering a glimpse of progress, but also a stark reminder of ongoing risks.

Across countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, terrorism-related deaths and attacks declined in 2025. It’s a notable shift for a region that has, for years, been considered the global epicenter of extremist violence.

The Sahel has long struggled with insurgencies linked to groups like Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and Islamic State, exploiting weak governance, porous borders, and deep-rooted poverty to expand their reach.

Despite the recent drop in violence, the report warns the region still accounts for more than half of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide, underscoring just how concentrated the threat remains.

Leaders, including Assimi Goïta, have pushed for stronger regional military cooperation, aiming to counter cross-border threats more effectively.

But challenges persist. Limited state control, fragile economies, and ongoing instability continue to fuel recruitment into armed groups.

So while the numbers suggest cautious progress, the Sahel’s fight against terrorism is far from over.