Global food prices climb again in March, the second straight monthly rise

World food commodity prices rose in March for the second month in a row, due largely to higher energy prices linked to the conflict escalation in the Near East, according to the latest benchmark measure released today (3 Apr) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 128.5 points in March, up 2.4 percent from February and 1.0 percent above its level a year ago.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 5.1 percent from February to stand 13.2 percent higher than its year-earlier level. International quotations for palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oil all rose, reflecting spillover effects from the sharp increases in crude oil prices, which catalyzed expectations of stronger demand for biofuels.

The FAO Sugar Price Index increased by 7.2 percent in March. Rising expectations that Brazil, the main sugar exporter, would use more sugarcane to produce ethanol to counter higher international crude oil prices overweighed a generally favorable global supply outlook for the current season, supported by good harvest progress in India and Thailand.

The FAO Cereal Price Index increased by 1.5 percent from the previous month, driven primarily by higher world wheat prices, which rose 4.3 percent due to drought-related deterioration of crop prospects in the United States of America and expectations of reduced plantings in Australia due to higher fertilizer costs. Global maize quotations edged up slightly, as ample global availability offset concerns over fertilizer affordability and indirect support from greater ethanol demand prospects linked to the rising energy prices. The FAO All-Rice Price Index declined by 3.0 percent in March, driven by harvest timing, weaker import demand, and currency depreciations against the United States dollar.

Torero warned that if the Middle East conflict continues, it could eventually hit the supply of essential staples and push global prices higher.

With a large portion of the world's fuel and fertilizer moving through the Strait of Hormuz, Torero noted that a long-term closure will force farmers to make difficult planting decisions.

Countries struggling with debt will be hit hardest, according to Torero, as rising costs may force them to buy less food or lower-quality products.

To build resilience against repeated global shocks, FAO recommends a multi-layered approach. In the short term, nations should secure alternative trade routes for inputs, protect humanitarian logistics, and strengthen social safety nets for the most vulnerable.

For long-term stability, the FAO advises investing in better storage and transportation infrastructure. To protect the global food supply from future shocks, Torero says the world must invest in new ways to use fertilizers more effectively.

The FAO Meat Price Index increased by 1.0 percent from the previous month, driven by a surge in pig meat prices in the European Union ahead of strengthening seasonal demand, along with higher world bovine meat prices, particularly in Brazil, where exportable supplies were curtailed by tightening cattle availability. Ovine and poultry meat prices declined, partly due to logistical constraints limiting access to markets in the Near East.

The FAO Dairy Price Index increased by 1.2 percent, driven primarily by higher quotations for milk powders amid a seasonal decline in supplies in Oceania. International cheese prices declined further in the European Union driven by higher production and weak export demand, while rising in Oceania for the opposite reasons.