Burkina Faso’s Traoré rejects democracy, extends military rule

Nearly four years after seizing power, Burkina Faso’s military leader Ibrahim Traoré is calling on citizens to abandon democratic ideals.

In a recent address, Traoré criticized democracy as harmful to African nations, arguing it has failed to protect civilians amid ongoing violence. His remarks come as his government continues to consolidate power following the 2022 coup that brought him to leadership.

Since then, the junta has steadily dismantled key democratic institutions. The electoral commission has been dissolved, and all political parties, already suspended since the coup, have now been formally banned. Authorities also extended the country’s transition period to civilian rule by five years, delaying a promised return to democracy that was initially scheduled for mid-2024.

Burkina Faso remains gripped by nearly a decade of jihadist violence that has killed thousands and displaced millions, a crisis the military government says requires strong centralized control.

However, the United Nations has urged authorities to reverse the ban on political parties and restore civic freedoms, warning that shrinking political space could further destabilize the country.