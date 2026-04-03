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Tiger Woods announces he's stepping away from golf following DUI arrest

Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club hits his tee shot, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens Fla.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

Golf legend Tiger Woods is at the center of a new controversy following a DUI arrest in Florida, and newly released bodycam footage is shedding light on what happened.

Authorities say Woods crashed his SUV after looking down at his phone, causing the vehicle to clip a truck and roll over. No one was injured, but deputies quickly noticed signs of impairment during a roadside sobriety test. Woods appeared disoriented, struggled with instructions, and was later seen in the patrol car drifting in and out of alertness.

At one point, Woods mentioned he had just been speaking with the president, though it remains unclear whether he was referring to Donald Trump.

Officers found prescription painkillers in his possession, and Woods later stated he had taken medications earlier that day. A breath test showed no alcohol, but he declined further testing.

Now pleading not guilty, Woods says he’s stepping away from golf indefinitely to focus on his health and recovery, marking yet another setback in a career shaped by both historic success and ongoing physical challenges.

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