Somalis protest Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, vow national unity

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Mogadishu on Thursday night to denounce Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, chanting patriotic songs and waving Somali flags in a show of unity.

Demonstrators say the move threatens Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but has never previously been recognised by any country.

“We are protesting against the separation and dividing of the country into two parts,” said protester Said Gedi. “This is against sovereignty and against the independence of the country, and we hope Somalia will stand united.”

The protests followed a recent visit by Israel’s foreign minister to Hargeysa, the capital of the breakaway region. At Taleh Square, speakers and protesters stressed shared identity, culture and history, rejecting any attempt to redraw Somalia’s borders.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reinforced that message in a televised address, saying Somalia remains indivisible. “I want to make it clear once again that the Republic of Somalia is a sovereign and united country,” he said, adding that no decision taken by Israel could alter Somalia’s territory.

Somalia’s government insists Somaliland remains an integral part of the country and warns that international recognition could destabilise the Horn of Africa. More than 20 countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have rejected Israel’s move, though several key regional players have remained silent.