Carnival 2025: 99 bloc parties draw over 160,000 revelers in Rio de Janeiro

With just five days until Carnival begins on 28 February, Rio de Janeiro’s streets are already packed with revelers and music groups warming up for the celebrations. The Cordão do Boitatá parade took place in downtown Rio, filling the air with samba and drumbeats. Thousands of people danced on the streets, many in costumes. Over the weekend, 99 official bloc parties and many other unofficial ones drew more than 160,000 people. On 28 February, the mayor will hand the city’s keys to King Momo - the king of Carnivals - marking the official start of Carnival.