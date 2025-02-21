Fire crews rescue woman stuck in storm drain in San Bernardino, California

San Bernardino County, California, fire crews rescued a woman on Tuesday after she had become stuck in a narrow section of underground storm drainage in downtown San Bernardino. The first arriving crew was able to find the woman at the end point of the narrow concrete channel, finding her stuck about 15 feet back from the opening. Crews put ventilation plans in place, recirculating fresh air into the system. With no room to turn around, the patient was then coached to inch herself backwards about 20 feet, where another crew opened another access point, entered the pipe and helped her to safety. The woman had no obvious injuries, but was checked at a hospital. It was unclear how far back in the drainage system the woman had entered the channel or how long she had been trapped.