Etna in action: spectacular eruption and diverted flights

Mount Etna in Sicily is active again. Its first eruption in 2025 occurred on 12 February and has intensified in recent days. Since Wednesday, lava flows have been erupting from the Bocca Nuova crater, slowly moving south-west while posing no immediate threat to the local population. However, the clouds of ash spewing into the atmosphere have forced Catania airport to divert several flights. While the snow-covered volcano is a fascinating sight, the Italian authorities are urging caution and advising the curious not to approach the area too closely.