Erupting Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular show in Hawaii

On Tuesday, the Kilauea volcano erupted once again, putting on a breathtaking show on Hawaii Island, also known as Big Island. Intermittently erupting since 23 December, this volcano is one of the most active in the world. It released molten rock in the Halemaumau crater at 10:16 am, while half an hour later a vent propelled the lava 100 metres into the air. Although there is no threat to residential areas, the phenomenon is attracting many curious onlookers to the island's national park.