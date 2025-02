Pedigree on show: The grand names of the Westminster Kennel Club dogs

At the Westminster Kennel Club Show in New York City, the parading dogs have elaborate names with precise meanings which allow breeders to keep track of bloodlines. Out of competition, these champions have simpler nicknames. For example, Begold Scion Right Addi-Dude, the golden retriever who becomes Charlie Dude on a daily basis. Each official name tells a unique story of pedigree, prestige and personality.