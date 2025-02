Wildfires devastate Patagonia's forests, threatening El Bolsón

The fires have killed one person and are threatening the town of El Bolsón due to dry weather and strong winds. Evacuations have been ordered in the affected areas. This is the third major wildfire in Patagonia this year. Firefighting efforts have made the use of planes, helicopters, brigades and volunteers. A brief storm did little to limit the spread of the wildfires.