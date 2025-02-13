Explosion in department store in Taiwan leaves one dead and several injured

A powerful explosion ripped through the food court of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung, Taiwan on Thursday, killing one person and injuring ten, four of them critically. A large number of emergency services responded to the scene and found extensive damage, with pieces of the building's facade thrown onto the street. The cause of the incident is not yet known but an investigation has been launched to determine it.