Beauty knows no age: Japan's seniors embrace glamour in a growing market

In Japan, where the population is rapidly ageing, seniors are embracing beauty routines. Shiseido Co. has been offering free makeup courses for the elderly, teaching them techniques like eyebrow drawing and face massages. With more than a quarter of Japan’s population over 65, businesses are increasingly targeting this market segment. Experts note that older individuals, including “cool grandpas” and “cute grannies,” are seeking high-end products and maintaining stylish appearances, proving that age is no barrier to beauty.