Off-Duty firefighter and police officer rescue woman from burning car in Arizona crash

A dramatic rescue took place on 18 February near Phoenix, Arizona, when an off-duty firefighter and a police officer saved a woman trapped in a burning car after a crash. Bodycam footage shows Officer Brian Larison smashing the car window to free her. The firefighter, en route to work and armed with protective gear, joined the effort. Passersby also helped out as the group worked together to pull the woman to safety on the Interstate 60 highway near Val Vista in Phoenix. The incident was an example of a quick, heroic response in a life-threatening situation.