Christie’s AI art auction sparks controversy amid artist protests

Christie’s AI-generated art auction has sparked backlash, with over 6,000 artists petitioning to stop the sale over copyright concerns. The auction, the first of its kind by a major house, features paintings, prints, sculptures and digital works. Critics argue that AI uses copyrighted material without permission, while supporters say art has always drawn from past influences. Despite the protests, Christie’s is moving forward, fuelling debate on AI’s role in creativity. The auction runs from 20 February to 5 March.

