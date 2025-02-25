Unidos de Padre Miguel: More than a Samba school, a lifeline for its community

In the heart of Vila Vintém, a favela in Rio’s west zone, the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school is more than just a place for Carnival celebrations—it’s a vital support system for the community.

"When the community is going through a tough time, this is where they come," says Lenilson Leal, 58, the school’s president. "We do our best to help, whether it's providing food or covering funeral costs."

Unidos de Padre Miguel recently earned promotion to Rio’s top Carnival league after 57 years, bringing in more city funding to support its grand parade. But beyond the festivities, the school also creates jobs. "When Carnival season comes around, the samba school gives opportunities to people who are unemployed, like me," says Luana Borges, 42, now working as a decorator.

For Carnival Director Lucas Milato, Unidos de Padre Miguel represents more than a samba school: "It’s a family, built on affection, exchange, and love."

This year, the school’s parade pays tribute to Africa, women, and the Afro-Brazilian faith Candomblé, further cementing its deep cultural and social roots in the community.