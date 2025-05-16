Club World Cup to unite players from 87 countries - FIFA chief

The 75th FIFA Congress met in Asuncion, the first time FIFA’s supreme legislative body has gathered in Paraguay, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino outlining the groundbreaking impact the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will have on football across the world.

The new FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on 14th June in Miami and includes a prize pot of USD 1 billion for the 32 participating clubs.

There is also a USD 250 million solidarity fund for non-participating clubs, which means the tournament’s legacy will be felt long after the final on 13th July.

The FIFA Club World Cup will play a key role in ensuring FIFA returns a record-breaking USD 13 billion for the 2023-2026 cycle as reflected in the detailed budget for 2026 and the revised cycle budget for 2023-2026, which were approved by the FIFA Congress along with FIFA’s financial statements for 2024.